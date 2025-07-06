Oceanside Airport fire map: Blaze grows to 3 acres, reaches Alex Road | Videos

A fast-moving brush fire near Oceanside Municipal Airport has grown to approximately 3 acres and is pushing toward Alex Road, as per per Incident Command. Videos shared on social media show smoke rising near the airport as crews work to contain the blaze. See the map here. A fire has broken out near Oceanside Airport in California. (Representational image/ REUTERS)

North County Fire Protection District issued a smoke advisory stating: “Oceanside Fire is currently on scene at a vegetation fire in the 400 block of Airport Road. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district.”