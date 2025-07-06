Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
Oceanside Airport fire map: Blaze grows to 3 acres, reaches Alex Road | Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 03:16 AM IST

A brush fire near Oceanside Municipal Airport has grown to approximately 3 acres and is pushing toward Alex Road. Videos show smoke rising near the airport.

A fast-moving brush fire near Oceanside Municipal Airport has grown to approximately 3 acres and is pushing toward Alex Road, as per per Incident Command. Videos shared on social media show smoke rising near the airport as crews work to contain the blaze. See the map here.

A fire has broken out near Oceanside Airport in California. (Representational image/ REUTERS)
A fire has broken out near Oceanside Airport in California. (Representational image/ REUTERS)

 

North County Fire Protection District issued a smoke advisory stating: “Oceanside Fire is currently on scene at a vegetation fire in the 400 block of Airport Road. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
