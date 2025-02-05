Hillary Clinton faces widespread mockery for warning Americans about Elon Musk; ‘Don’t forget to delete…'

Hillary Clinton was called out for showing hypocrisy as she accused billionaire Elon Musk of a “blitzkrieg-style” in an attempt to obtain sensitive government data, ignoring her own email scandal. Hillary Clinton appealed to Americans to resist the procedural measures taken by DOGE and Musk.(AP)

During her time as Secretary of State, Clinton failed to manage secret information. She was at the center of one of the biggest email scandals in contemporary American politics in 2016, which exposed her methodical destruction of evidence in violation of federal law. It was made public how she flagrantly violated security procedures when she conducted official government business using a private email server.

Hilary Clinton urges Americans to stand against Musk

However, she now appealed to Americans to resist the procedural measures taken by DOGE and Musk.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Clinton called on Americans to oppose Musk for allegedly gaining access to private government networks.

“Elon Musk is mounting a blitzkrieg-style administrative coup of the US government, accessing and editing critical systems that manage everything from Social Security payments to private taxpayer information,” claimed Clinton who made an effort to conceal the removal of over30,000 emails from her own server.

She further claimed that “many Americans are totally unaware that critical systems people rely on - which run on (and funnel!) taxpayer dollars - are being smashed and grabbed.”

Netizens blast Clinton, remind her about emails scandal

Meanwhile, several people on social media slammed Clinton's shock over Musk's alleged conduct, pointing up her own terrible history with sensitive data.

They targeted her for what they saw as a convenient instance of selective anger, with obvious hypocrisy.

One user commented, “Don't forget to delete all the emails.”

Another said, “You are the expert at deleting incriminating evidence.”

“But her emails, right?” a third person wrote, adding, “Sheesh, you warned us.”

This comes as Clinton and the Democrats have suggested that government work can be conducted on private servers.

Clinton erased over 30,000 emails during a probe into her case, claiming they were “personal,” but it was later discovered that many of them included sensitive and classified material.