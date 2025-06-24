Hinge down in US: Users report app not loading
Jun 24, 2025 10:23 AM IST
Users across the U.S. reported issues with the Hinge dating app on Tuesday, saying it failed to load or crashed repeatedly. According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 12:40 a.m. EDT.
Reactions
Several users also took to X to report the outage.
One person wrote, “bruh i think i got banned or sum on hinge cause its not loading…”
Another added, “hinge loading on a loop should be the sign I need to stop.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information