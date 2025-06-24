Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Hinge down in US: Users report app not loading

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 24, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Users across the US reported issues with the Hinge dating app Tuesday. According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 12:40 a.m. EDT.

Users across the U.S. reported issues with the Hinge dating app on Tuesday, saying it failed to load or crashed repeatedly. According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 12:40 a.m. EDT.

Users across the US. reported issues with the Hinge dating app on Tuesday.(UnSplash)
Users across the US. reported issues with the Hinge dating app on Tuesday.(UnSplash)

Reactions

Several users also took to X to report the outage.

One person wrote, “bruh i think i got banned or sum on hinge cause its not loading…”

Another added, “hinge loading on a loop should be the sign I need to stop.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Hinge down in US: Users report app not loading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On