Hinge down in US: Users report app not loading

Users across the U.S. reported issues with the Hinge dating app on Tuesday, saying it failed to load or crashed repeatedly. According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 12:40 a.m. EDT.

Reactions

Several users also took to X to report the outage.

One person wrote, “bruh i think i got banned or sum on hinge cause its not loading…”

Another added, “hinge loading on a loop should be the sign I need to stop.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information