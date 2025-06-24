Lilly Tino's viral Disney bathroom selfie sparks investigation: How much prison time TikToker could face

The Florida Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into Trans TikTok creator Lilly Tino's photos from inside a women’s restroom at Walt Disney World, which could lead to criminal charges under the state’s privacy laws, per DramaAlert's X post. Lilly Tino, a trans TikTok creator, is under investigation after sharing photos from inside a women's restroom at Disney World. (Instagram/Lilly Tino)

Tino, born Nicholas Contino, identifies as transgender and often calls herself a “lesbian.” She’s known on TikTok for her controversial videos but a series of June 2025 uploads may have crossed a legal line.

Tino snapped and shared selfies taken inside a women’s restroom at Disney World as part of a TikTok series reviewing public restrooms. Reflections of women and young girls were visible in the background, none of whom had given consent to be filmed or photographed. Faces were not blurred, and the photos weren’t edited to crop anyone out.

ALSO READ| Did Live Nation and Travis Scott get sued for Astroworld tragedy? Everything you need to know

Now, at least two women have said they’re preparing to take legal action. One of them, a mother whose child appeared in the background of the photos, is reportedly working with an attorney. Both are considering civil lawsuits for invasion of privacy and emotional distress.

How much prison time could Lilly Tino face?

If convicted, Tino could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine under Florida’s strict privacy statutes, which prohibit unauthorised photography in settings where people expect a reasonable degree of privacy, such as restrooms.

“This man’s bathroom photos are trophies,” J.K. Rowling posted on X.

“He wants women and girls in the background because it proves he’s violating women’s boundaries. Without actual females there as props all he’s got is a selfie of a scary-looking creep in mouse ears, which isn’t remotely what he’s after.”

Two Change.org petitions began circulating in the days following the Disney bathroom photos. One calls for Tino to be banned from Walt Disney World, while the other demands that TikTok remove her account permanently.

ALSO READ| Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding: Who’s on the guest list, including a Trump

One petition, launched by someone identifying as a concerned parent, says: “Concerns have been raised about her behavior, especially considering she has been accused of acting inappropriately in front of minors and being a possible threat… By allowing Lily Tino to continue utilizing TikTok, we risk normalizing potentially harmful behaviors and putting our children at risk.”