Spaceship Earth lounge at EPCOT: Walt Disney World announces opening date and menu items

The GEO-82, adults-only lounge at EPCOT theme park, Bay Lake, Florida will begin operations for the public on June 4, Walt Disney World announced Monday. Along with the opening date, some menu items have also been revealed. A fire has broken out at EPCOT, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.(UnSplash)

The GEO-82 lounge will operate from inside Epcot’s Spaceship Earth. One of the major attractions is slated to be the World Celebration Gardens, followed by a landing spot for "Luminous: The Symphony of Us", says Walt Disney World.

What are key menu items in the lounge?

Some of the assorted food items on the menu is reportedly funghi flatbread, cannellini hummus, truffled ahi tuna, jumbo lump crab gateau, and a chef’s special selection of cheeses and meats. Some featured cocktails on the menu items revealed by Walt Disney World include brown butter old fashioned, caramelized leek martini, strawberry-black pepper sour, high brow batanga, banana brulee highball, and more.

If one is interested in beer or wine, they are also readily available. Zero-proof cocktails will also feature on the menu items, according to the resort.

Fireworks experience as an add-on

However, one cannot access the GEO-82 lounge without a reservation. The reservation acceptance is slated for May 6.

If the menu items were not enough to wow Walt Disney World enthusiasts, the resort is also offering a special, add-on "fireworks experience". This is going to be a part of the Enchanting Extras Collection, starting June 4, as per reports. The fireworks experience will be paid and will cost $179 per person, with theme park admission being a requirement.

On this unique fireworks experience, The official Walt Disney World's GEO-82 section says, "Your party will be seated at a private table beside the window in GEO-82. You’ll be perfectly positioned to enjoy dazzling views of Luminous The Symphony of Us, the nighttime spectacular."

Along with the sorted menu items, a selection of sweets during "Luminous The Symphony of Us", is also going to be available, says the site.