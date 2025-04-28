Menu Explore
Spain, Portugal power outages cause frustration among people; Videos and memes flood Internet

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 28, 2025 08:12 PM IST

Power outage in Spain, Portugal, and France sparked worries about grid stability. While many took to social media to share amusing memes about the event.

Millions of people across Spain, Portugal, and parts of France were plunged into darkness on Monday following a massive nationwide power outage. The widespread power outage in Europe has raised concerns about the stability of the electrical grid in the country, with reports indicating significant issues affecting the region’s power infrastructure.

Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 28, 2025 Fans are seen after the matches get suspended due to a power outage REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura(REUTERS)
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 28, 2025 Fans are seen after the matches get suspended due to a power outage REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura(REUTERS)

Also Read: Photos: Chaos in Spain, Portugal as nations plunged into darkness after massive power outage

The internet went into a frenzy over power outage

A user shared on X, “The power went out during several of our broadcasts, luckily backup generator kicked in. But a good swath of Manhattan is without electricity.” A second user shared, “Scenes mid power outage in Madrid.”

A user wrote on X, “the power outage at heathrow and now this outage in spain and portugal are a giant signal that there's been too much profit taking going on and not enough redundancies being built in. our need for a constant supply electricity has only gone up” Another user wrote, “This is very inconvenient for the citizens living here. Every time the power outage is restored, it is very slow.”

A user wrote on X, “Power outage hits Spain and Portugal is a reminder why there is a need for building urban resilience in Europe. A deliberate failure of electricity could bring entire economy and society into standstill particularly when life is now fully dependent on internet based services.” Another user wrote, “Massive Power outage in #Spain. Everything is closed. No metro, no food outlets.”

Also Read: Cyberattack in Spain and Portugal? Is Russia behind sudden power outage leading to blackouts?

Power outage results in a meme fest on the Internet

While many were frustrated due to the sudden power outage across Spain and Portugal, some found the situation hilarious. Amid the panic and waiting for the electricity to return, memes flood the internet, bringing in a fresh air of light-hearted humour.

A user wrote on X, “Me: I'm going to spend most of my day playing OG FF 7 . *Major power outage occurs*. Also me:”

Another user wrote, “Love you, Spain, but losing power wasn’t on my bingo card today. Huge power outage in Spain and Portugal, no clue why yet. It's been an hour — send snacks and candles (and memes)”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Spain, Portugal power outages cause frustration among people; Videos and memes flood Internet
