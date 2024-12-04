Horrific NY Tesla crash kills 2 after flames consume vehicle

Two occupants were reported dead on Tuesday morning after a Tesla was found at the centre of a blazing tragedy in a posh New York suburb. Officials said that the speeding EV struck a wall and caught fire in a single-car crash in Pelham Manor near the Bronx border around 9:15 am. Pelham Manor tragedy in New York: Police say the Tesla went through an intersection before striking a wall and catching fire.(ABC7NY)

According to ABC7 NY, the Tesla model went through an intersection on Shore Road before smashing into a barrier and catching fire.

2 people killed in fiery Tesla car crash

Although local firefighters rushed to the scene, the horrific crash ultimately took the lives of the driver and the passenger. Pelham Manor fire chief Michael Greco said that the victims were pronounced dead on the spot after the flames were extinguished. It reportedly took authorities 20 minutes to put out the fire. Nevertheless, firefighters had to extend their stay for hours as they continued removing the bodies. They were also responsible for gathering the debris of lithium ion batteries spread across the roadway.

As of Tuesday night (US time), the ages and identities of the deceased victims were not revealed.

“We heard popping and we saw that it was a Tesla so we knew the battery was compromised and was also involved with the fire,” the fire chief told the New York Post on December 3.

Footage of the fiery incident’s aftermath obtained by CBS NY 2 shows the ritzy car reduced to nothing. Chris Ganpat, the owner of Manor Auto Service Centre, expressed how upsetting it was to see such an incident break out just in time for Christmas. “We heard a bang and we ran toward the garage and the next thing we saw, we saw the car on fire against the wall,” he told the local news station. “I was very upset for the people inside, it is Christmas time and I feel really bad for their family right now.”

Surging list of fatal Tesla car crashes

During the preliminary stages of the investigation, officials believe speed contributed to the horrific car crash but it's too early to confirm anything. This latest heart-rending news of a Tesla model resulting in a fatal catastrophe following a blazing development adds to the growing list of tragedies associated with the electric vehicle.

The New York accident comes after a separate fatal Tesla Cybertruck incident killed three Piedmont High School students the day before Thanksgiving. According to Fox KTVU, the fourth occupant, 20-year-old Jordan Miller, was the sole survivor of the Hampton Road car crash. Meanwhile, the deceased were identified as Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara.