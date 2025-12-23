How did Adam the Woo die? YouTuber found dead at Florida home, tributes pour in

YouTube star Adam Williams, popularly known as Adam the Woo, has died at the age of 51, TMZ reported. YouTuber Adam the Woo has passed away,(Facebook/ Adam the Woo)

Found dead at Florida home

Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office went to Adam's home in Celebration, near Orlando, Florida, around 12:24 p.m. on Monday for a welfare check. A spokesperson told TMZ that the house was locked, and deputies could not reach Adam.

A few hours later, around 2:53 p.m., deputies returned after a call about an unattended death. A friend, worried about Adam, borrowed a ladder and looked through a third-story window, where he saw Adam lying on a bed and unresponsive. Deputies and Fire Rescue entered the home and confirmed that Adam had passed away.

Cause of death

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to find out the cause of Adam’s death. No other details have been released.

Last seen alive

Investigators told TMZ the friend who found Adam had seen him the day before. Adam had also uploaded a YouTube video just one day earlier.

Tributes pour in

Fans and friends quickly took to social media to share their condolences.

One fan wrote, "RIP to Adam the Woo. I didn’t know him personally, but was saddened to hear of his passing. I enjoyed his unique vlogging style. My condolences to his family an friends."

Another added, "Had the pleasure of meeting him and speaking with him multiple times, always took the time out give us a undivided attention, especially my grandson who wants to be a vlogger like him ,such a tragedy he was such a kind man , me and my family will pray for his family."

A third person expressed, "Very nice person. His voice was so soothing, I think that was a big part of his popularity. A true YouTube success story."

Close friend and fellow YouTuber Justin Scarred posted on Facebook, “The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood. We lost Adam. I loved this man with my whole heart and I don’t know what to do or what to say. His family are informed and have quietly confirmed online. Please pray for his parents Jim and June and his sister Faith."