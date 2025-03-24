How did Yankees great Brett Gardner’s son, 14, die? Joe Girardi, Aaron Boone speak out after tragedy

Joe Girardi and Aaron Boone have spoken out after the tragic death of Miller Gardner, the youngest son of Yankees great Brett Gardner. The family announced through the Yankees on Sunday, March 23, that Miller died on Friday, March 21, at the age of 14. Yankees great Brett Gardner’s son, Miller Gardner (pictured), dies (@Yankees/X)

How did Miller Gardner die?

While Miller’s family did not mention the cause of his death, they said he fell ill “along with several other family members while on vacation.” In a statement from the former Yankees outfielder and his wife Jessica, the Gardners said, “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day,” the statement continued.

It added, “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

Joe Girardi and Aaron Boone speak out

Girardi, who was Brett’s manager for 10 seasons with the Yankees, was emotional about the heartbreaking news. YES Network play-by-play man Michael Kay announced the news during the Yankees’ Grapefruit League game against the Rays on Sunday, where he was joined in the booth by Girardi and David Cone.

“You get to know their kids, and they get to know yours,” Girardi said. “It hits hard. I am just devastated for Brett and Jessica.”

Boone expressed his sorrow too, saying he was “heartbroken” for the Gardner family. “We talk about being family all the time and even though Brett’s been gone for a few years, that doesn’t stop,” Boone said Sunday at Steinbrenner Field, according to the New York Post. “A lot of people in there [the clubhouse] that know that family intimately. It’s a very tough day and very tough news.”

“As best we can, we’ll be praying for the Gardner family and where we can, offering support,” he further said. “That’s kind of the unimaginable that unfortunately that’s where we are with it. Very sad. Very tough.”