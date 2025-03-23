Brett Gardner family: All about wife Jessica and sons Hunter and Miller

Brett Gardner, the former Yankees outfielder, and his wife Jessica are mourning the loss of their son, Miller, who tragically passed away on March 21, 2025. The Gardners, who reside in Holly Hill, South Carolina during the offseason, shared the heartbreaking news through the Yankees on Sunday. Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica are mourning their son Miller, who died at 14.(@Yankees/X)

About Brett Gardner's family

Brett, the former New York Yankees outfielder, married Jessica Gardner and they were raising two sons, Miller and his younger brother, Hunter. Jessica has largely remained involved with raising and growing her family. Brett, who had been enjoying his retirement from Major League Baseball after a long career with the Yankees, was known for his leadership and skills as an outfielder.

Their son Miller, who had been 14 years old, tragically passed away on Friday, leaving behind his younger brother as they were all grieving the loss of their beloved son. In a statement, the family revealed that Miller had fallen ill while on vacation, along with several other family members, leading to his untimely death.

Miller's family releases statement after his death

The Gardners said in the statement, “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.” The statement further read, “Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The family added, “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief," as reported by The New York Post.

The statement concluded with, “Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.”