How Judge Hannah Dugan helped ‘alien’ Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade ICE arrest | Timeline

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged on Friday with two felony counts for helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest after he appeared in her courtroom last week. While officials have not yet identified the defendant whom she is accused of assisting, but Milwaukee Journal reported that Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican immigrant, was in Dungan's courtroom on April 18 for a pre-trial conference. Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged on Friday(via REUTERS)

Reuters cited the justice department's criminal complaint to report that Hannah Dugan was ‘visibly angry’ after she learned that immigration officials were there to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. The 65-year-old ordered ICE officials to speak with the chief judge and then escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through a door that led to a non-public area of the courthouse.

Judge Dugan appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen C. Dries. According to her attorney, she ‘wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest. It was not made in the interest of public safety’.

Here's a brief timeline of Judge Hannah Dugan's case

March 12, 2025:

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a 30-year-old Mexican national and undocumented immigrant, was involved in an altercation in Milwaukee. He allegedly hit another person 30 times after being asked to turn down loud music.

April 18, 2025:

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) task force arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse with an administrative warrant to arrest Flores-Ruiz. Dugan was ‘visibly angry’ and allegedly escorted Flores-Ruiz and his public defender out of the courtroom through a restricted jury door. An FBI affidavit noted Dugan saying, “Wait, come with me,” to Flores-Ruiz and his attorney.

Flores-Ruiz fled the courthouse after exiting through the public area. ICE task force members located him outside and chased him on foot, and apprehended him a short distance away. Flores-Ruiz was taken into custody.

April 25, 2025:

FBI agents arrested Judge Hannah Dugan at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest.

If convicted, Dugan faces up to six years in prison.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Dugan’s arrest in a post on X, stating, “Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.” He claims Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents” to allow Flores-Ruiz, an “illegal alien,” to evade arrest, adding that her actions “created increased danger to the public.” The post was deleted shortly after but later reposted.