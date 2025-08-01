How many people are still missing from the deadly Texas floods?

As Central Texas continues to recover from devastating floods, the search for missing individuals remains ongoing. WFAA has confirmed that at least three people are still unaccounted for. On Tuesday, a memorial was held in Marble Falls for volunteer fire department chief Michael Phillips as the recovery crew continues efforts to recover his body. Central Texas flood recovery efforts are ongoing as three individuals remain missing: Cile Steward, Jeff Ramsey, and Michael Phillips. Photographer: Eli Hartman/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Who are the three people still missing after the Texas floods?

KVUE in Austin reported that the search is ongoing for Cile Steward, who is 8 years old and is the last camper missing from Camp Mystic. In addition, Jeff Ramsey's family from Lewisville confirmed on Tuesday that he is still missing as well. Eric Steele, brother-in-law of Ramsey shared, "He hasn't been found yet. So we're doing as good as we can be with what's going on. I don't understand how there's one or two or even three. I mean there's definitely more than that."

Ramsey acted as a hero for his family as he called up his family, alerting them about the rising water levels while he and his wife, Tanya, were in a cabin opposite the HTR camp along the Guadalupe River. While Tanya's body was recovered several days later, the search for Ramsey's body continues.

His ex-wife, Claire Traweek Ramsey, shared with WFAA, "It's just terrible for my children, it's terrible for my children, the not knowing. We are a family of faith and we have prayed and prayed and prayed." The Ramsey family is set to organise a memorial service for him and Tanya, regardless of whether he is found or not, next week.

Claire added, “We want people still looking for him. He's still missing. We want them looking. We want them to know that he's still missing.” A GoFundMe page has also been set up by the family to help Ramsey's adult children with expenses related to travel, funeral, and miscellaneous activities.

