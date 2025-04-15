Menu Explore
How tall is Trump really? POTUS' photos with Musk and Vance surface after medical exam

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 15, 2025 10:20 PM IST

President Donald Trump's medical exam result listed him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 224 pounds

President Donald Trump's medical exam result listed him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 224 pounds. The 78-year-old's doctor found that he is ‘fully fit’ to serve as the commander-in-chief. However, the president's measurements sparked a debate on social media, with several photos of him with Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance surfacing.

Elon Musk, Donald Trump and JD Vance's photos have surfaced after the president's medical exam(Bloomberg)
Elon Musk, Donald Trump and JD Vance's photos have surfaced after the president's medical exam(Bloomberg)

White House physician Captain Sean Barbella's verdict said that Trump ‘exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State’. The medical report noted that the president has a history of ‘well-controlled’ high cholesterol and is taking two medications to address it.

The summary of the medical exam further added that President Trump has a scar on his right ear - a result of a gunshot wound he suffered after a gunman fired at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year.

Trump scored 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test, known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, Barbella's report said.

However, what sparked debate was Donald Trump's height and weight. Many social media users compared his listed measurements with those of NFL and NBA players. ESPN's roster links two athletes who are at exactly 6-foot-3, 224, like Trump. The athletes are: Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek.

Donald Trump's photos with Musk and Vance surface

Meanwhile, Trump's photos with Elon Musk and JD Vance have surfaced. The latter two seem to be taller than the president but are reportedly 6 foot 2 inches in height.

Vance is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, New York Magazine reported last year, citing the VP's communications director. Musk, too, is reportedly 1.88 meters, according to dimensions.com.

However, when the two stand next to Trump, they seem taller.

How tall is Donald Trump?

There has always been some confusion around Trump's height. In 2016, a letter from the 78-year-old's physician said he was 236 pounds and 6'3" in height.

In the same year, Politico said it obtained the president's New York driver's license, listing him as 6 foot 2 inches.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
