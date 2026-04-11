President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social the successful rescue of two American airmen last week. An Iranian missile hit their F-15E jet during a mission over the southern region. Both crew members ejected from the tactical fighter before it crashed into the mountains. This high-stakes operation involved hundreds of special forces and many lethal military aircraft. Trump described the mission as one of the most complex in modern military history.

An Iranian missile hit their F-15E jet during a mission over the southern region.(AFP)

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The Crash and the First Daylight Rescue

US Air and Space Magazines reported the F-15 jet bore the call sign DUDE 44. An Iranian missile hit the engine while the jet flew over the southern province of Iran. The pilot was rescued during a daylight raid. 21 military aircraft flew into hostile airspace to find the downed flight crew.

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{{^usCountry}} A-10 Warthog pilots provided heavy suppressing fire to keep the Iranian soldiers away during the operation. These pilots performed the traditional combat search mission referred to as a “Sandy mission.” One A-10 aircraft took several hits, and the pilot bailed out over Kuwait later. The search team pulled the first pilot into a rescue helicopter very safely today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A-10 Warthog pilots provided heavy suppressing fire to keep the Iranian soldiers away during the operation. These pilots performed the traditional combat search mission referred to as a “Sandy mission.” One A-10 aircraft took several hits, and the pilot bailed out over Kuwait later. The search team pulled the first pilot into a rescue helicopter very safely today. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This initial rescue mission lasted for 7 hours deep inside the hostile Iranian territory. Iranian forces fired rifles at the low-flying helicopters throughout the entire search operation. One crew member sustained minor injuries, but the helicopter stayed in the air safely. General Dan Caine stated the A-10 pilots performed their combat search missions perfectly today. 48 Hours of Survival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This initial rescue mission lasted for 7 hours deep inside the hostile Iranian territory. Iranian forces fired rifles at the low-flying helicopters throughout the entire search operation. One crew member sustained minor injuries, but the helicopter stayed in the air safely. General Dan Caine stated the A-10 pilots performed their combat search missions perfectly today. 48 Hours of Survival {{/usCountry}}

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The weapons systems officer remained alone in the mountains for nearly 48 hours. Trump called this airman a highly respected colonel who sustained very serious leg injuries. According to TIME, the colonel hiked up a 7000-foot mountain ridgeline alone. He hid inside a small rock crevice while Iranian forces hunted him all night.

The colonel used his special survival training to treat his own deep bleeding wounds. Iran offered a reward of $60,000 to any local who captured him. Hundreds of Iranian soldiers searched the rocky mountainside to find the missing American pilot. The airman activated an emergency beacon but kept his location hidden from the enemy.

He stayed still inside thick mountain bushes to avoid the Iranian ground patrols. The colonel eventually sent a short radio message that simply said God is good. This message confirmed his location and helped the military plan the final night raid. He showed great grit and warfighting tenacity while trapped behind the enemy lines.

CIA Deception and the Hunt for DUDE 44

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US Air and Space Magazine reported the CIA launched a massive deception campaign. Operatives spread false rumors that the US already found the two missing flight crews. The CIA lured the Iranian search parties to locations far from the colonel's site.

They used advanced camera technology to watch the airman from forty miles away constantly. President Trump said he monitored the location of the brave warrior every single hour. CIA Director John Ratcliffe used human assets to misdirect the Iranian military forces on the ground. Rescuers watched the colonel through a camera for 45 minutes before the extraction.

The US military dropped bombs on enemy convoys that approached the colonel's hidden site. Special technology determined the identity of the airman before the rescue teams moved in. The colonel remained concealed while American aircraft destroyed the nearby Iranian ground units today. Israel shared critical intelligence with the American military during the complex rescue mission today.

Why the US Destroyed its Own Planes

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The final extraction mission involved two large MC-130 transport planes and many helicopters. These heavy aircraft became stuck in the wet and sandy Iranian mountain soil during the operation. US officials blew up the disabled planes to protect sensitive American flight technology secrets. Al Jazeera reported that the military also destroyed four damaged helicopters on the site.

This expensive sacrifice ensured that the enemy did not capture the advanced military machines. Each MC-130 transport plane costs the American taxpayers over $100 million today. The rescue team also destroyed three small “Little Bird” helicopters after the final extraction. All American personnel moved to replacement aircraft and flew safely out of the country.

Trump said the military destroyed the equipment to keep it from the enemy hands. This current war has killed 13 American service members since February 28th. Central Command reported that more than 300 American soldiers sustained wounds in battle.

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By Prabhat Dwivedi

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