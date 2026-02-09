President Donald Trump shares note of support for USA cricket team during T20 World Cup: ‘We have a very strong team’

Writing on his account, Trump said: “I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!”

Following the USA’s strong start to the tournament, President Donald Trump shared a message on the social media app Truth Social, where he shared his best wishes for the team’s campaign in India.

India got off to a winning start in their defence of the T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but only after being given a brief scare by USA in their opener on Saturday night. The US proceeded to lose by 29 runs – but it was a performance to be proud of as the gap between cricket’s established countries and the band of up-and-comers continues to shrink.

The USA is widely considered the next barrier to breach for cricket, with attempts being made via tournaments such as the 2024 T20 World Cup being held in part on American soil, and the foundation of Major League Cricket, which continues to grow in its nascency.

Pakistan up next for USA President Trump’s message will be taken as an indication of the sport’s growing stature in the United States, and might provide an on-field boost as the recognition arrives for the work being put in by the USA’s cricketing pyramid.

Trump’s message was reshared by Sergio Gor, who serves as the USA’s ambassador to India, and was present at the Wankhede Stadium to watch the match himself. In a short-and-sweet message, Ambassador Gor wrote ‘Thank you Mr. President.’

The US are drawn into the same group as India and Pakistan, two cricketing giants with whom they also shared a group in 2024. The US registered a famous super over victory over Pakistan in that match on home turf, a watershed moment for the sport in the country.

Along with this pair of things, the USA will like their chances against the Netherlands and Namibia, who share the group. They next travel to Sri Lanka, where they prepare to play Pakistan in Colombo and give a similar account of themselves as they did in 2024.