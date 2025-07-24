Hulk Hogan dies: How WWE star's lawsuit over leaked sex tape shut down Gawker Media

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, died on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71. The TMZ report stated that the wrestler was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Florida home. The WWE Hall of Famer's passing not only marked the end of an era in professional wrestling but also brought renewed attention to key moments which defined his legacy outside the ring. One such moment was Hogan’s high-profile legal battle with Gawker Media. In 2012, Hulk Hogan had filed a lawsuit against Gawker Media. He was awarded $140 million in damages. The amount was reduced to $31 million after taxes.(AP)

Also read: Hulk Hogan dies at 71: All on WWE star's decades-long friendship with Donald Trump

Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker Media

Hogan had filed an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Gawker Media over the 2012 publication of a sex tape of him and the wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge Clem. Hogan, according to another ABC news report, had told a Florida court that he had no knowledge he was being filmed and never consented to the video’s release.

Per the report, in an explosive verdict, the Florida jury ordered Gawker Media to award $115 million in damages, with $55 million as compensation to Hogan and $60 million in punitive damages. The jury added punitive damages worth $25.1 million, taking the total to $140 million, as per Forbes. Delivered after less than six hours of deliberation, this verdict was one of the most consequential moments in the battle between celebrity privacy and press freedom.

Also read: Hulk Hogan cause of death: How did the wrestling legend die? All on his health issues

How Hulk Hogan vs Gawker changed online journalism

During the two-week trial, Gawker, which was known for its provocative content, argued that the video was newsworthy since Hogan had been open about his sex life in public forums like the Howard Stern Show. However, the wrestler’s counsel stressed that Bollea, the private citizen, has a right to keep intimate moments out of public view, even if his alter ego was a public figure.

Appeals, controversy & a media fallout

Shortly after the Florida jury’s verdict, Gawker founder Nick Denton announced he planned to appeal and cited the exclusion of key evidence and witnesses from the trial. Following his announcement, media experts predicted the appeal process would be lengthy.

Many media law scholars and First Amendment advocates even expressed concerns over the jury’s decision, with a handful warning it could set a chilling precedent for press freedom and editorial independence, especially in cases involving celebrities, CBC reported.

Law Professor Samantha Barbas told ABC that the verdict was a huge shift in American free press law and that it became a moment which redefined the balance between public interest and individual privacy.

Gawker’s downfall

Gawker Media, after the verdict, was under pressure and attention. The judgement was aggravated later with punitive damages in 2016, which led to the eventual bankruptcy of the company, thereby creating pandemonium for one of the most significant digital outlets of the time.

FAQs:

Q: What was Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker about?

A: Hogan sued Gawker Media for posting a secretly recorded sex tape without his consent, claiming it violated his right to privacy.

Q: How much was Hulk Hogan awarded?

A: The jury awarded him $115 million in damages, with additional punitive damages awarded later, taking the total to $140 million. It was reduced to $31 million after taxes.

Q: What happened to Gawker after the lawsuit?

A: Gawker filed for bankruptcy and shut down following the financial fallout of the case.

Q: Why is this case significant?

A: It set a new precedent for how courts view privacy versus press freedom, particularly involving public figures and online media.

Q: Was the video proven to be leaked intentionally?

A: It was never conclusively determined who leaked the video. Bubba the Love Sponge invoked the Fifth Amendment and was not called to testify.