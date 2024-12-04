Hunter Biden accused of holding out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent: ‘Is that pardoned now?’

Tackling federal crimes Hunter Biden committed or may have committed from January 1, 2024, through December 1, 2024, Joe Biden backtracked on his previous promise by signing a “full and unconditional pardon” for his son on Sunday. The first son, already hit with charges related to tax crimes and substance abuse accusations linked to a firearm background check form, is now facing even more accusations related to unpaid rent. U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden and Beau Jr., walks out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., November 29, 2024. (REUTERS / Craig Hudson)

In light of Hunter Biden’s pardon, Shaun Maguire, a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia, took to his social media handle alleging that the outgoing POTUS’s son owes his family a hefty amount of unpaid rent.

California businessman accuses of Hunter Biden of holding out on $300K worth of unpaid rent

“So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020? Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe,” Maguire tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

In a follow-up update, Maguire added, “Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn’t pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces. Absolute s-bag.” The Sequoia exec also pointed out that the rent was $25,000 a month for the house Joe Biden’s son was allegedly living in California.

Hunter Biden allegedly deployed Secret Service's help to get him out of the situation

Barring the owner from entering the property despite failing to pay the rent, Hunter purportedly “changed the locks and used great secret service to enforce. We had no access to the property.”

A social media user attempted to pry more details out of Maguire on whether he tried to evict the Biden family member over the arising predicament. He responded in the negative, highlighting that the Bidens are “kind of a scary family to go after.”

Maguire’s accusations on the unpaid rent domain mirror a yesteryear report citing a similar dispute between Hunter Biden and Sweetgreen CEO and co-founder Jonathan Newman. According to the DailyMail, the troubled public figure owed the two men $80,000 in back rent for a different Venice house – also charging $25,000-a-month.

Elon Musk reacts

Fox News emphasised that Hunter’s pardon doesn’t grant him immunity over these alleged unpaid rent cases as they make for civil issues. A presidential pardon is only effective against federal crimes.

Donald Trump loyalist Elon Musk poked fun at the fresh development revolving around the president’s son. Sharing the original Fox News story about the California businessman’s allegations on X, he joked, “Truth is stranger (and funnier) than fiction.”