Hunter Biden defends Jill Biden, accuses Jake Tapper of ignoring Trump family scandals: ‘Focused on attacking my…’

Hunter Biden publicly pushed back against CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Wednesday, defending former First Lady Jill Biden while accusing the journalist of focusing too heavily on criticism of her and overlooking controversies involving President Donald Trump’s family.

Hunter Biden listed a series of claims involving members of the Trump family and their business or political activities.(REUTERS)

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In a post on X, Hunter Biden wrote, “So let me get this straight,” before alleging that Tapper was “focused on attacking my Mom,” referring to Jill Biden.

“Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom,” Biden wrote, before listing a series of claims involving members of the Trump family and their business or political activities.

He referenced Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, writing they were “building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land." He also mentioned Donald Trump Jr., alleging links between a startup backed by his fund and a “record $620M Pentagon loan,” as well as Eric Trump’s involvement with an Israeli drone company being taken public.

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{{^usCountry}} Hunter Biden ended the post by dismissing recurring scrutiny of his own artwork, writing: “And I know: ‘But what about your paintings, Hunter?’ Please.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hunter Biden ended the post by dismissing recurring scrutiny of his own artwork, writing: “And I know: ‘But what about your paintings, Hunter?’ Please.” {{/usCountry}}

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So let me get this straight.



Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom.



Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land.



Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan.… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026

{{^usCountry}} What triggered the response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What triggered the response {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remarks came after Jake Tapper shared commentary on CNN’s social media platforms addressing Jill Biden’s recent memoir, View From the East Wing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks came after Jake Tapper shared commentary on CNN’s social media platforms addressing Jill Biden’s recent memoir, View From the East Wing. {{/usCountry}}

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Tapper challenged parts of Jill Biden’s account related to former President Joe Biden’s health and cognitive condition during his time in office.

Also Read: Trump says Biden looked ‘so white’ during 2024 debate, claims ‘something happened’

According to The Wrap, Tapper said that Jill Biden’s claims were “all of that is very hard to believe, if not downright false,” and described her as the “Queen of Omission.”

He also suggested that Jill Biden may have been reluctant to fully acknowledge concerns raised publicly about Joe Biden’s condition, adding that she could have been “enabling” the situation.

Neither CNN nor Jake Tapper had publicly responded to Hunter Biden’s remarks at the time of publication.

Jill Biden’s memoir

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Jill Biden has been promoting her memoir View From the East Wing, in which she reflects on her time as First Lady and addresses concerns around Joe Biden’s fitness for office during his presidency.

Also Read: Kamala Harris reportedly pushed for immediate endorsement after Biden exit; Jill Biden memoir reveals new claims

She has previously stated that she believed Joe Biden would not have been able to serve another four-year term had he been reelected in 2024.

She also reportedly described fears during his widely discussed 2024 debate performance, saying she worried at the time that he was experiencing a serious medical issue.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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