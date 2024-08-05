Hurricane Debby 10-point update: Florida braces for life-threatening storm surge

Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida's Big Bend Coast Monday morning. The Category 1 hurricane is expected to wreak havoc as forecasters warn about record-setting rain. While the storm hit one of the least populated areas of the state, it may bring catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia. As Floridians brace for life-threatening storm surge, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 61 counties expected to be affected by the storm.

View of flooding caused by wind-driven rain from Hurricane Debby in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., August 4, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media video. Gabbi Ray via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(Gabbi Ray via REUTERS)