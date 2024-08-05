Storm Debby updates: Floods hit Fort Myers Beach as storm marches toward Florida land

Storm Debby which is developing in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to turn into a powerful hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend by Monday. Meanwhile, the storm has hit Southwest Florida. The videos surfacing from the region displayed ruins of businesses, homes and roads due to intense floods as the storm inched closer to land. Images from Fort Myers Beach showed roads submerged beneath the heavy flood waters. Flood hits Fort Myers Beach as storm Debby moves closer to the Florida land.

Also Read: Storm Debby updates: Florida prepares for landfall as tropical storm intensifies

Floods at the Fort Myers Beach

As the storm creeps closer to the land, the people of Florida can feel its impact and prepare to protect themselves from the developing Hurricane. The floods were experienced on Sunday at Fort Byers Beach with what started as sheets of rain and strong winds. The images coming from the region displayed roads in front of apartments disappearing under flood and stranded vehicles by owners which now require towing facilities in this extreme weather.

While it is somewhat manageable to drive covered vehicles such as cars through the flood waters, the rains are proving to be hazardous for motorists, as reported by The New York Post.

To the north of Myers Beach lies San Carlos Island where the flood water has started seeping into the houses through doorsteps. “We’re just sitting here watching at this point. Not much else we can do,” said Justin Bell who filmed one of the videos of the flood on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read: Kamala Harris' campaign launches ‘Republicans for Harris’ with over 25 GOP endorsements

Florida to experience more floods

What started as a tropical disturbance, soon developed into Storm Debby which will likely hit Florida over the next few days. Floridians will experience more and more impact of Debby with rain, strong winds and floods as the storm moves closer to the land. However, safety protocols have been put in place over the past few days with storm warnings and surge watches.