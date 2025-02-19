‘I love the President’: Elon Musk on his friendship with Donald Trump

Elon Musk on Wednesday hailed US President Donald Trump, saying that he loves the Republican leader as he is a “good man”. US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk(AFP file)

In an interview with Fox News, Musk, who heads the Department of Governance Efficiency (DOGE), said,"I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It's truly outrageous. And I've spent--at this point, spent a lot of time with the president. And not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong."

The billionaire said he was going to endorse Trump in the race to the White House but the assassination attempt on the Republican leader "just sped it up".

In July last year, Trump was shot and wounded in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service acknowledged failings leading up to that shooting but has said security worked as it should have to thwart the potential Florida attack.

Musk says providing ‘technology support’

During the Fox News interview, Musk opened up on his role in the Trump administration.

“I'm a technologist, and I try to make technologies that-- improve the world and make life better... I'm here to provide the President with technology support... It's a very important thing, because the president will make these executive orders, which are very sensible and good for the country, but then they don't get implemented,” Musk said.

Musk, who was Trump's top donor during his 2024 presidential campaign, was tasked with leading the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with the declared goal of rooting out "waste, fraud and abuse" in federal spending.

"One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out," Musk told Fox News.

(With agency inputs)