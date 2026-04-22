‘I plan on living’: David Wilcock's old post saying he's ‘not suicidal’ resurfaces amid death rumors

An X post where paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock claimed he is not suicidal has resurfaced amid rumors about his death. A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado, has triggered online speculation that Wilcock may have died.

David Wilcock's old post saying he's ‘not suicidal’ resurfaces amid death rumors(David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos (OFFICIAL)/YouTube)

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While several social media posts suggested that Wilcock was the victim in an incident near Ridge Road, Boulder, there has been no official confirmation from authorities or his family.

Read More | What happened to David Wilcock? Boulder death probe sparks concern about writer and UFO specialist

‘Not suicidal at all’

In a December 2022 X post, Wilcock expressed his wish to keep living.

“I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The post has drawn attention after an alleged case of suicide was reported from Boulder, with many speculating that the deceased was Wilcock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post has drawn attention after an alleged case of suicide was reported from Boulder, with many speculating that the deceased was Wilcock. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call at around 10:44 AM on Monday, April 20, about an unspecified issue. Dispatchers believed that the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call at around 10:44 AM on Monday, April 20, about an unspecified issue. Dispatchers believed that the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When deputies arrived at the scene after 11 am, they found a man outside a residence holding a weapon. The man reportedly used the weapon on himself minutes after deputies’ arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When deputies arrived at the scene after 11 am, they found a man outside a residence holding a weapon. The man reportedly used the weapon on himself minutes after deputies’ arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased.

Despite no official confirmation, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has written in an X post, “We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted.”

Wilcock is known for his work in paranormal and New Age spirituality. He once claimed that he could communicate with aliens telepathically and that he was the reincarnation of psychic Edgar Cayce.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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