'I won’t bite': Kamala Harris left red-faced after GOP senator’s husband refuses handshake| Video

Vice President Kamala Harris found herself in an awkward situation after Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband, Bruce Fischer, seemingly refused to shake her hand. The moment captured on camera took place during the swearing-in ceremony for US senators on Friday. The scene quickly sparked debate online, with many liberals criticising Bruce for the snub and Republicans rushing to defend the move. Bruce Fischer's refusal to shake hands with VP Kamala Harris during the swearing-in ceremony has sparked online debate(Photo- X)

Bruce Fischer refuses to shake hands with Kamala Harris

In a video going viral online, Bruce can be seen standing upright beside his wife, holding a cane in one hand and a Bible in the other, while looking directly into the camera as Harris approaches for the oath-taking process. As Deb nudged him toward Harris, the Vice President attempted to break the tension with a light-hearted comment: "It's okay, I won't bite."

Though Bruce smiled, he didn't make eye contact or shake Harris' hand, instead offering a brief “thank you.” He then slipped his other hand into his pocket. The moment of awkwardness became even more noticeable when Harris turned back to the camera and raised an eyebrow in disbelief.

“GOP Senator Deb Fischer’s husband, Bruce, refuses to shake Vice President Kamala Harris’s hand after her swearing-in. Truly classless,” a person commented on the video criticising the Republicans. “Is it that she's a woman, or does Bruce Fischer just not shake hands with black people?” Another commented. “Shame on you!! I am so embarrassed and ashamed to be a Nebraskan right now! This is NOT who we are!”

However, many defended the senator’s husband, suggesting he was simply holding a cane in his hands, while others argued he was adhering to COVID protocols. Despite these explanations, liberals remained unconvinced, calling out the gesture as a deliberate insult.

On Jan 6 Congress certified Donald Trump as the winner of 2024 US presidential elections. The meeting was carried out without any objections and was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and Ohio Senator JD Vance alongside other cabinet members. Following the certification, Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday.

The MAGA will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. The event will take place in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Before Trump, JD Vance, the incoming Vice President of the United States will take the oath followed by a victory rally titled “Make America Great Again” which will kickstart at 3 pm on January 19 at Capital One Arena.