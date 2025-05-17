Illinois dust storm tracker: Avoid these streets in Chicago, Naperville and Bloomington

Illinois officials warned locals about a dust storm that hit Chicago on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, dust storm warnings were in effect for several Chicago-area counties. The warning remains in effect until 8 PM local time for Kendall, northern LaSalle, northwestern Will, and southern DeKalb in Illinois. A dust storm hit Chicago, Illinois on Friday(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, officials warned about near 0 visibility in Bloombington. Several accidents were reported.

Read More: St Louis tornado: Massive twister spotted in Clayton, other Missouri cities warned | Video

"Near 0 visibility in places with several accidents reported on I-55. I-55, south of Bloomington, and I-74 near Leroy are CLOSED with closure expansions anticipated. DO NOT TRAVEL unless absolutely necessary, until winds subside," officials warned.

Avoid these streets in Chicago, Illinois

I-39 between mile markers 66 and 77

I-55 between mile markers 250 and 269

I-57 between mile markers 339 and 358

I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155

I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107

I-94 between mile markers 62 and 74

I-294 between mile markers 62 and 74

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 14

Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 37

Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 254 and 261

I-55 between mile markers 270 and 294

I-88 between mile markers 96 and 140

I-90 between mile markers 42 and 103

I-94 between mile markers 26 and 61

I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29

I-294 between mile markers 26 and 61

I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 30

“Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake,” the NWS said in its press release.