St Louis tornado: Massive twister spotted in Clayton, other Missouri cities warned | Video

A massive tornado was spotted in the Clayton area of St Louis in Missouri on Friday. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for several counties across Missouri and New Jersey. Locals and storm chasers posted videos of the twister on social media, warning others. A massive tornado was on ground in St Louis's Clayton area(X)

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple tornado warnings for southeastern Missouri on Friday, as severe thunderstorms unleashed confirmed tornadoes and dangerous conditions across several counties.

The warnings, effective until 3:45 PM CDT, covered southeastern Iron, southern Madison, southwestern Bollinger, northeastern Wayne, southern Crawford, and western Washington counties, impacting communities such as Marquand, Saco, Steelville, and Lodi. Residents were urged to seek immediate shelter due to the threat of damaging tornadoes, flying debris, and hail up to two inches in diameter.

At 3:01 PM CDT, the NWS St. Louis office reported a radar-indicated tornado in southern Crawford and western Washington counties, moving east at 60 mph, threatening Steelville, Courtois, and Dillard Mill Historic Site. Simultaneously, a confirmed tornado near Saco in southeastern Iron and southern Madison counties, verified by law enforcement, was moving east at 40 mph, endangering Marquand and Buckhorn with quarter-sized hail.

Another confirmed tornado, spotted by weather observers near Sam A. Baker State Park in northeastern Wayne and southwestern Bollinger counties, was tracking east at 45 mph toward Lodi and Cascade, accompanied by two-inch hail.

The NWS emphasized severe risks, including damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees. “Take cover now!” warned the NWS, advising residents to move to basements or interior rooms on the lowest floor of sturdy buildings and avoid windows.

The storms’ rapid movement and destructive potential prompted heightened alerts, with X posts from @NWSStLouis and @weathertrackus noting a significant tornado threat in southeast Missouri due to robust thermodynamics and low-level shear.

No injuries or major damage were reported by press time, but the NWS urged vigilance as the severe weather event unfolded. The warnings follow a pattern of heightened tornado activity in Missouri, with 57 tornado reports recorded in 2025, per AccuWeather.