‘Incredibly sick thing to say’: Activist under fire for ‘disgusting’ Charlie and Erika Kirk theory

Activist Trisha Hope, a Texas-based Republican activist and 2024 National Delegate known for previously supporting Donald Trump, is under fire for indicating that Charlie Kirk was not close to his wife, Erika Kirk. Hope’s claims have emerged as various conspiracy theorists continue to make shocking claims about the couple.

Activist under fire for ‘disgusting’ theory about Charlie and Erika Kirk(turningpointusa/Instagram)

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“The night before Charlie was brutally assassinated, he texted several people saying he felt he would be killed the next day,” Hope wrote. “Instead of holding his wife tightly, he slept in another room. Instead of telling her goodbye for what turned out to be the last time, he grabbed his ring (which he wasn’t wearing) and necklace and left without saying a word to her. (per Erika).”

Read More |Erika Kirk removed ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ episodes from Spotify, YouTube? Candace Owens' fresh allegations

Hope questioned, “Does this sound like a person close to his wife?”

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{{^usCountry}} Hope said in a comment in her same post, “He text folks stating he felt he would be killed the following day, yet he doesn't have the overwhelming desire to be close to his wife the night before. Erika claimed it was so he could get better sleep in his daughters bedroom who is a 3 years old. Charlie was 6'5 sleeping in a toddlers bed. Charlie had just returned from a trip to Asia and no interest in sleeping in the same bed as his wife? Doesn't add up, I've been married 27 years and it does not add up.” ‘What an incredibly sick thing to say’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hope said in a comment in her same post, “He text folks stating he felt he would be killed the following day, yet he doesn't have the overwhelming desire to be close to his wife the night before. Erika claimed it was so he could get better sleep in his daughters bedroom who is a 3 years old. Charlie was 6'5 sleeping in a toddlers bed. Charlie had just returned from a trip to Asia and no interest in sleeping in the same bed as his wife? Doesn't add up, I've been married 27 years and it does not add up.” ‘What an incredibly sick thing to say’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Netizens slammed Hope in the comment section, with one user saying, “What an incredibly sick thing to say. I hope you don't call yourself a Christian because this is disgusting.” “Why don't you mind your business. You know nothing about their marriage. Get a hobby,” another said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netizens slammed Hope in the comment section, with one user saying, “What an incredibly sick thing to say. I hope you don't call yourself a Christian because this is disgusting.” “Why don't you mind your business. You know nothing about their marriage. Get a hobby,” another said. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Laura Loomer wishes Erika Kirk a ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ while taking a dig at Candace Owens, ‘Jealous women online…’

“Oh and you know this how Trisha? Were you in the home that night? Show evidence or stop defaming his widow,” one user wrote, “Your life has to be so dark and pathetic if the only way you find any happiness is to create a lie and distort the truth to feel any happiness. I feel sorry for your kids and grandkids.”

Similar claims were previously made by Candace Owens. She previously shared screenshots of messages between Kirk and herself where the Turning Point USA founder appeared to predict his own death. Kirk said during a conversation that he isn’t sure he will “live to see the end of this revolution.” “I believe you were the piece god meant me to meet that will finish the fight,” Kirk wrote. “Since the beginning of tpusa I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time”.

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Owens has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Kirk’s death. She accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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