New York, The Consulate General of India in New York is organising a webinar aimed at providing comprehensive information for Indian exporters to bring their products into the US. Indian Consulate to host webinar to help exporters sell their goods in US

The webinar titled "Discover Pathways for Export to USA for Indian Exporters and MSMEs" - being organised in collaboration with Walmart - will be held on May 29.

It is expected to offer details about the supply chain and other compliance requirements for exporters and suppliers from India, to help them bring their products into the US, particularly across shelves in the American retail giant.

Last month, the Indian Consulate in Seattle, partnering with the New York Consulate, hosted a similar webinar with Costco Wholesale Corporation. Over 200 Indian exporters attended.

The Indian Consulate in New York said in a statement to PTI that, through the webinar next week, US giant Walmart will interact with Indian exporters primarily to facilitate understanding about the pathway to export to the United States.

These exports will be especially to Walmart, which has more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri launched the "India-US Trade Facilitation Portal" during his visit to Washington at an event organised by the Indian Mission in New York.

The portal has been developed to further strengthen India–US trade and business engagement by facilitating greater interaction among businesses, investors, institutions and stakeholders from the two nations.

It aims to "unlock" new trade opportunities, improve ease of doing business, support MSMEs and startups and accelerate efforts to meet the USD 500 billion trade target between the US and India by 2030, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Consulate statement added that the portal has focused on raising awareness among Indian exporters from different sectors on ways they can access the American market.

At the portal's virtual launch, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged Indian and US industry bodies to use the platform to power bilateral trade. He termed the portal as "the runway to the United States of America" that will lead to all-around development, growth, local empowerment and global opportunities.

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