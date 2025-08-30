Indian couple secures B1/B2 visa after overcoming tense interview at US consulate in Mumbai, check details here

An Indian couple seeking a visa has shared their experience at the US Consulate in Mumbai on social media, drawing attention from hundreds of Reddit users. Following an extensive interview procedure, the 32-year-old couple, who are both senior software engineers with 11 years of experience, were granted a B1/B2 visa. The Indian couple arrived at counter 30 of US Consulate in Mumbai, where the Visa Officer (VO) interviewed them for a lengthier period of time than at other counters. (Representational Image)

The post states that the pair applied for a visa on July 27, filed DS-160 and also paid the visa costs. Following their first attempt, they were surprisingly given appointment slots. While the biometrics in Hyderabad on August 14 went successfully, the visa interview was held at the Mumbai Consulate on August 22.

Indian couple's visa gets approved

On August 25, the status was changed to “Issued,” and on August 27, they were given their passports along with their authorized visas.

In December 2025, they will head for a two-week vacation to the US West Coast, which will include stops in Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Indian couple opens up about interview challenges

The Indian couple arrived at counter 30, where the Visa Officer (VO) interviewed them for a lengthier period of time than at other counters. They mentioned in the post, “Us internally: ‘Should we escape to another counter too?”

They opened up about the tense wait while they witnessed the outcomes of the other applicants who came before them.

They experienced a difficult start due to audio problems. “VO: I am not able to hear single word that you are speaking. Panic mode activated, I’m thinking: ‘Great, 2 minutes in and I’ve already failed!’” Meanwhile, his wife intervened and provided a detailed explanation, which made the interview go more smoothly.

Also Read: H-1B visa holder faces ‘unusual’ US immigration check in Abu Dhabi; here's what happened as netizens react

Indian couple reveals their finances

The officer questioned them about everything from their financial security to the reason for their visit. The wife outlined their duties and responsibilities at work, and both of them acknowledged that they owned property in India and had no relatives in the United States.

The husband remembered how he felt obliged to give specific answers: “Me: (getting worried that just mentioning cities again might not be sufficient, so I jumped in to name specific attractions as well) We would like to visit some famous attractions – Space Needle, Golden Gate Bridge, Nearby National Parks, Hollywood.”

They both revealed their combined annual earnings of approximately ₹1 crore, adding that they are owners of three apartments in India and they have rented out two out of them.

Following a period in which the officer closely examined their passports, the eagerly anticipated words, “Finally VO: 'I am approving both of your visas, Have a nice day!,” reduced their tension.

Despite early hurdles, the pair attributed their success to maintaining their composure. According to them, the interviewer was really understanding and allowed them ample time to explain everything without any interruption.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a social media user's post and Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims.