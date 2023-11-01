Indian student stabbed in Indiana is in critical condition, here are some other similar cases

An Indian student, 24, has been stabbed in Indiana and is believed to be in a critical condition. The assailant, Jordan Andrade, stabbed Varun into the temple with a knife at a public gym in Valparaiso city late last week. The motive for the attack is unknown. An Indian student, 24, has been stabbed in Indiana and is believed to be in a critical condition (Pixabay - Representational image)

Jordan has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder. "Varun was attacked with a knife by his attacker. He was ultimately taken to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury and was reportedly given a zero to five per cent chance of survival. Varun's condition is said to be serious after the violent attack," NDTV quoted a media report as saying.

Jordan, 24, told police that he walked into a massage room and saw Varun, who he thought "a little weird." Believing Varun posed a threat, he decided to react the "right way," a charging document said.

There have a few other cases of Indian students being attacked in the US over the past many years. Back in 2019, a US national was arrested for killing an Indian student named Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat. 42-year-old Eric Turner was accused of shooting Abhishek, 25, dead on Thanksgiving Day in San Bernardino. Abhishek was a resident of Mysuru and was a student of Masters Degree in computer science at California State University San Bernardino.

In 2018, an Indian student was shot at by unidentified persons in the southern American state of Tennessee. 22-year-old Pulluri Shashank was an MBA student at University of Middle Tennessee. The incident took place when he and his friends were going inside their flat after an outing. Pulluri survived the attack.

The latest student death that occurred in the US is that of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old woman who arrived in Seattle from Bengaluru, India, in 2021 to receive a master’s degree. She was pursuing a Master of Science in Information Systems at the College of Engineering.

A horrifying body camera footage released in July captured her tragic death; she was killed in January after being struck by a police cruiser being driven by Seattle officer Kevin Dave. Kevin was reportedly responding to a “high priority” call when the incident took place. He had chirped his siren, but did not have it running consistently, video footage released by prosecutors and published in part by PubliCola revealed.

The tragedy was made worse after a body-worn camera later captured Seattle Police Department union leader Daniel Auderer laughing and saying Jaahnavi’s life had “limited value” and the city should “just write a check.”

