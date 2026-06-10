Indiana tornado warning: Franklin, Greenwood, Whiteland, Indianapolis and Bargersville under severe weather alert

A severe thunderstorm with radar-indicated rotation spawned a Tornado Warning Tuesday evening for central Johnson and west-central Shelby counties in Indiana, threatening Franklin, Whiteland, Bargersville, and nearby communities south of Indianapolis. Parts of Indiana under tornado warning. (UnSplash)

NWS Tornado Warning The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued the warning around 9:29–9:41 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with the alert in effect until 10:00 p.m.

A storm near Franklin was moving east at roughly 35 mph, bringing risks of a tornado, flying debris, damaged roofs/windows/vehicles, tree damage, and hail up to three-quarters of an inch. It impacted areas along I-65.

Franklin is located 20 miles south of Indianapolis.

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NWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. EDT for parts of central Indiana, including Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Shelby, Hancock, Brown and Bartholomew counties.

As of 9:28 p.m. EDT, the National Weather Service reported a line of severe thunderstorms stretching from near Indianapolis to southeast of Martinsville and moving east at 35 mph.

Forecasters warned that the storms could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph, posing a threat to roofs, siding and trees.

Communities under the warning include Indianapolis, Greenwood, Franklin, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Martinsville, Speedway, Southport, New Whiteland, Cumberland, McCordsville, Whiteland, Bargersville, New Palestine, Meridian Hills, Brooklyn, Warren Park, Princes Lakes, Trafalgar and Morgantown.

The warning also covers portions of Interstates 65, 69, 70 and 74. Residents in the affected areas are urged to seek shelter and remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions.