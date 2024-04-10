 Indian-American teen student found after going missing in US - Hindustan Times
Indian-American teen student found after going missing in US

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 10, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Missing Indian-American student found after going missing, sparks concern amid recent string of events where students were dying mysteriously across the US.

Another Indian American student sparks concern amid the growing list of missing individuals in the US after went missing earlier Tuesday and was later found that day, according to Frisco Police.

Missing Indian-American student, Ishika Thakore found safe
Police were initially looking for a 17-year-old girl, named Ishika Thakore, who left her house on Monday night and hasn't been seen since. They later posted on X(initially Twitter), “LOCATED - The 17-year-old who was the subject of our Critical Missing Alert from earlier today has been located. We'd like to thank everyone for the offers of assistance and words of support.”

Early police statement reveals that Ishika was last spotted in Frisco, Texas, on Monday, April 8th, at 11:30 PM. She left her home on Brownwood Drive dressed in a black long-sleeve shirt paired with red/green pajama pants. “She is approx 5’4” and 175 lbs, last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve t-shirt and red/green pajama pants,” the police statement reads.

ALSO READ| Another ‘missing’ Indian student found dead in Ohio, US, 11th such case this year

However, Fiasco Police have yet to reveal details of how and where they found the teen girl.

11 Indian-American students found dead in the US this year

This incident adds to the growing list of Indian-American students who have recently been reported missing or mysteriously died across the country.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

World News / US News
