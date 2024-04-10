Indian-American teen student found after going missing in US

Another Indian American student sparks concern amid the growing list of missing individuals in the US after went missing earlier Tuesday and was later found that day, according to Frisco Police. Missing Indian-American student, Ishika Thakore found safe

Police were initially looking for a 17-year-old girl, named Ishika Thakore, who left her house on Monday night and hasn't been seen since. They later posted on X(initially Twitter), “LOCATED - The 17-year-old who was the subject of our Critical Missing Alert from earlier today has been located. We'd like to thank everyone for the offers of assistance and words of support.”

Early police statement reveals that Ishika was last spotted in Frisco, Texas, on Monday, April 8th, at 11:30 PM. She left her home on Brownwood Drive dressed in a black long-sleeve shirt paired with red/green pajama pants. “She is approx 5’4” and 175 lbs, last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve t-shirt and red/green pajama pants,” the police statement reads.

However, Fiasco Police have yet to reveal details of how and where they found the teen girl.

11 Indian-American students found dead in the US this year

This incident adds to the growing list of Indian-American students who have recently been reported missing or mysteriously died across the country.

