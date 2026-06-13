Indian-origin woman Sarina Gupta's shocking experience goes viral after racist outburst at Stamford Supermarket Checkout

A woman in the US has gained widespread attention after instructing an Indian-origin woman, who was waiting in line at a supermarket checkout in Stamford, Connecticut, to “go back to your f***ing country.”

Sarina Gupta was verbally attacked in a supermarket by a woman instructing her to go back to her country.

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Sarina Gupta, who was the subject of the tirade, informed Eyewitness News that she was even more astonished to learn that the woman is reportedly a nurse identified as Victoria Louise Mason.

The racist outburst occurred within the supermarket while Gupta stated she was processing some returns.

"The returns were taking a little longer than usual and that is when the customer began to get a little impatient I suggested she use one of the other registers," Gupta told Eyewitness News. “That is when she completely unprovoked lashed out at me and told me to go back to my country.”

Also Read: American woman calls US healthcare ‘a scam’, saves thousands by buying medicines from India: ‘More shocking thing is…’

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Stay out of America. Go eat your bacon,’ Nurse tells Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Stay out of America. Go eat your bacon,’ Nurse tells Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta took out her phone and recorded the entire tirade that lasted approximately five minutes, in which the other woman can be heard telling her: “Stay out of America. Go eat your bacon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta took out her phone and recorded the entire tirade that lasted approximately five minutes, in which the other woman can be heard telling her: “Stay out of America. Go eat your bacon.” {{/usCountry}}

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"I was just shocked I never heard someone say that out loud and in public and what kind of world do we live in that people feel empowered to say something like that?" Gupta mentioned.

Gupta uploaded the video to TikTok and Instagram, where it has garnered nearly 39,000 views and 3.6K likes respectively.

"This is not ok it's never ok and if it happens you should feel empowered to speak up about it," Gupta said.

“I was just shocked I never heard someone say that out loud and in public and what kind of world do we live in that people feel empowered to say something like that?” she told WABC.

Gupta further said that the idea of someone like her collaborating with a highly vulnerable population of color is quite “a scary thought for me.”

Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home issues statement

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Several followers have determined the woman's place of employment, revealing that she is a nurse.

Her employer, Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home, owned by the town of Stamford, released a statement, saying: “Nathaniel Witherell is aware of a video circulating on social media involving an individual identified as one of our employees. We are deeply troubled by the comments made in the video. These remarks do not reflect the values, policies, or culture of Nathaniel Witherell. We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding hate speech, discrimination, and harassment in any form. Nathaniel Witherell is committed to maintaining a diverse, inclusive, and respectful environment for our employees, partners, and the communities we serve.”

Netizens react

Meanwhile, several people expressed support to Gupta on Instagram, with one writing: “Sorry you had to experience this, just want to let you know you are A Beautiful young lady.”

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“Just refer to her how many Indian doctors and engineers America has. Her boss might even be an Indian doctor,” another commented.

“You’re literally so pretty I’m sorry you had to experience that,” a third user said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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