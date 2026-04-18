Inside Tiger Woods ‘intense treatment' at 90-day rehab after dramatic DUI bust; ‘Vanessa is very…’

Tiger Woods is currently undergoing “intense” psychological treatment at a rehabilitation center for a duration of three months, following his recent DUI arrest last month, according to a new Daily Mail report.

Tiger Woods is receiving intense treatment in Zurich for painkiller addiction after a DUI arrest.(AP)

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The renowned golfer is reportedly receiving both “physical and psychological attention” at a facility located in Zurich, Switzerland, where he is reportedly making significant progress in addressing his purported long-term painkiller addiction, according to a source close to Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who spoke to the Daily Mail.

“He’s got a pain management doctor who is helping him deal with his body pain without addictive opioids,” the insider told the outlet.

Woods contacts or uses Zoom to communicate with a select few individuals: Vanessa, his children, and Mark Steinberg, the insider continued.

Stressing that he is responding well to treatment, the source told Daily Mail that "Vanessa is very happy with what she’s hearing.”

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{{^usCountry}} The source characterized the treatment as "intense," although he has the option to exit the 90-day program at any moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source characterized the treatment as "intense," although he has the option to exit the 90-day program at any moment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence over ‘bombshell’ new arrest report Woods seeks privacy for family and love ones amid focus on health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence over ‘bombshell’ new arrest report Woods seeks privacy for family and love ones amid focus on health {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Woods issued a statement on Instagram after pleading not guilty to charges including driving under the influence following a rollover crash in Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Woods issued a statement on Instagram after pleading not guilty to charges including driving under the influence following a rollover crash in Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods stated. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods stated. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery." {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," Woods continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Tiger Woods car crash

A breathalyzer examination revealed no signs of alcohol. However, he declined a urine test at that moment and acknowledged having taken "a few pills."

Additionally, two hydrocodone pills were discovered in Woods' pocket, as stated in a police report.

Vanessa Trump, who has been in a relationship with Woods for just over a year, appears to have supported him throughout this turmoil. A few days following the arrest, she shared a photo of the couple together, accompanied by the message "love you" and two heart emojis.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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