iPhone SE 4 launch on Feb 19? Apple CEO Tim Cook shares cryptic update

Apple will launch a new product on February 19, CEO Tim Cook announced on X, teasing the arrival of what he described as the "newest member of the family." In a post on the X social network, Cook shared a brief animation of a metallic Apple logo with the cryptic message, which caused a surge in Apple’s stock price, rising as much as 2% on Thursday. Tim Cook shared a brief animation of a metallic Apple logo with the cryptic message

While Cook offered few details, speculation about the nature of the product has been building. Bloomberg News reported last week that Apple is preparing to release a new, low-end iPhone this month, likely replacing the current iPhone SE — the company’s entry-level model. Apple retail stores are already running low on stock of the iPhone SE, fueling expectations that the new device is imminent.

iPhone SE 4

The new iPhone is expected to resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a larger screen and Face ID, marking the end of the iconic home button. This significant design shift would align with Cook’s recent post, where the animation of the Apple logo appeared to subtly hint at the disappearance of the home button — a hallmark feature introduced by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2007.

Sources indicate that the upcoming model will be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor found in the latest iPhone 16, and will include Apple Intelligence, the company’s proprietary AI platform. A particularly notable change is the new iPhone’s transition to an in-house cellular modem chip, replacing Qualcomm’s components. This chip, which will also appear in a slimmed-down iPhone this fall, is part of Apple’s broader plan to reduce its reliance on external suppliers, with upgraded versions slated for iPhone Pro models by 2026.

Though the specific details of the new model remain unclear, industry insiders suggest that it will be priced higher than the current iPhone SE, which retails for $429. With its larger screen, improved Face ID functionality, and upgraded internal components, the new device will offer significant enhancements over its predecessor.

The "newest member of the family" comment from Cook has also led to speculation that Apple may be planning to rebrand the iPhone SE, which has been part of the company's product lineup since its debut in 2016. This could signal a shift in Apple’s marketing strategy for its entry-level devices, positioning them in a new light to appeal to a broader consumer base.

Apple's roadmap for 2025

Beyond the new iPhone, Apple has a packed product roadmap for the first half of 2025. The company is set to release a MacBook Air powered by the new M4 chip, as well as updates to its low-end iPad and iPad Air models. Apple is also working on its first smart home hub with a display, as well as a new AirTag tracking device and pro-level desktop computers. As always, the company is expected to introduce fresh iPhone and Apple Watch models in the fall.

Apple is betting heavily on the new iPhone models to reverse a dip in sales. The company saw a 1% revenue drop in the holiday quarter, with sales in China plunging 11%. The release of new devices, especially in the iPhone lineup, is seen as critical to driving growth in the coming months.