‘IQ 250 move’: Ilhan Omar 'World War eleven' jokes take over internet after video goes viral

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is being trolled on social media after a video appeared to show her referring to World War Two as "World War 11.” However, fact-checkers found no verified transcript or full video confirming the remark. Some reports suggest that the short clip be misheard, edited or taken out of context. Ilhan Omar 'World War eleven' jokes take over internet after video goes viral (Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

The 13-second clip appears to show Omar saying, “"The last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked… it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War 11,” before she quickly corrects herself as says, “two, sorry.”

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Fact-checkers and media reviewers have noted that there is no authenticated transcript or official video confirming that Omar said “World War 11.” According to The Sunday Guardian, there is no archival footage or earlier recordings showing her making such a statement in any context.