Iran 'much further away' from building nuclear weapons, claims US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Reuters |
Jun 25, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Rubio's comments come after several media reports said the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities set back Tehran's program by only a matter of months. 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico on Wednesday that Iran was "much further away from a nuclear weapon" following a U.S. strike on Tehran's three main nuclear sites over the weekend.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed that Iran is now 'much farther away' from building a nuclear weapon due to the strikes by the US(REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed that Iran is now 'much farther away' from building a nuclear weapon due to the strikes by the US(REUTERS)

Rubio's comments come after Reuters and others reported Tuesday that those U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities set back Tehran's program by only a matter of months, citing a preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment through sources.

Both Trump and the White House rejected the assessment.

The president reiterated on his Truth Social account that the Iranian nuclear sites were completely destroyed, while the White House pointed Reuters to a statement by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt to CNN, which first reported the assessment, that the "alleged" conclusion was "flat-out wrong."

"The bottom line is, they are much further away from a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action," Rubio told Politico on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"That’s the most important thing to understand — significant, very significant, substantial damage was done to a variety of different components, and we’re just learning more about it,” Rubio added, referring to the damage done to the Iranian nuclear sites.

Rubio dismissed the media reports as "false" and said they did not capture the full picture, according to Politico.

A ceasefire brokered by Trump between Iran and Israel appeared to be holding on Wednesday, a day after both countries signalled that their air war had ended.

Israel launched the surprise air war on June 13, attacking Iranian nuclear facilities and killing top military commanders. Iran, which denies trying to build nuclear weapons, retaliated with barrages of missiles on Israeli military sites and cities.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
