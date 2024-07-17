Iran reportedly planning to assassinate Donald Trump separate from Pennsylvania shooting

The US Secret Service has obtained increasing amounts of evidence suggesting that Iran is actively planning to assassinate former US President Donald Trump before the November election. Donald Trump greeted with massive applause as he appears at RNC with bandaged ear AP/PTI(AP)

According to two senior US officials, the Biden administration has gathered information from various sources, including human intelligence, regarding threats from Tehran that are linked to potential acts of violence against Trump.

Iran has long harboured intentions to retaliate against Trump for the 2020 killing of its top general, Qassem Soleimani. The officials noted that while these plans have been considered for years, recent intelligence suggests an escalation in Tehran's efforts. They warned of possible attempts on Trump's life in the coming weeks.

However, an Iranian spokesperson in the US strongly refuted the claims. “These accusations are baseless and biased. From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who should be tried and punished in court for ordering the assassination of General Soleimanim,” he said, and added, “Iran has chosen the legal path to hold him accountable.”

Secret Service on high alert after receiving intel on Iranian assassination plot against Trump

CNN reported that the US had received intelligence about an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump before Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, attempted to kill the former president at his rally in Pennsylvania.

According to ABC News, the US has been taking these threats seriously by offering security protection to Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, and John Bolton, the former national security adviser.

Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service Chief of Communication, stated, “The Secret Service and other agencies are constantly receiving new potential threat information and taking action to adjust resources, as needed.”

“We cannot comment on any specific threat stream other than to say that the Secret Service takes threats seriously and responds accordingly.”

On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson also said, “We have repeatedly and consistently briefed the public and Congress on the existence of these threats. We have repeatedly met at the highest levels of our government to develop and implement a comprehensive response to these threats.”

They have been “tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration.”

“We have invested extraordinary resources in developing additional information about these threats, disrupting individuals involved in these threats … and directly warning Iran,” she added.