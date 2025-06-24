Iranian media posts disturbing photo of Trump on fire in retaliation threat | Watch

While the POTUS called for a ceasefire and urged “please do not violate it”, Iran News Agency, which is licensed by the country's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, shared a chilling image online: Donald Trump’s head engulfed in flames, photoshopped at the tip of a matchstick burning a United States flag. Iran retaliates with a missile strike on a U.S. base in Qatar after American bombings on its nuclear facilities. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

“The reckoning. It won't be long before you pay for what you've done,” the image captioned in English.

Iran-US tension flared again after Iran attacked a US military base in Qatar on Monday using missiles. The attack seemed to be a retaliatory one, and it came after an American bombing on Iran's Fordow facility.

Iran officials, however, said they gave a warning in advance, and there were no casualties, per CNN.

Trump declares peace as Iranian missiles target US base

Trump, addressing the situation on Truth Social, downplayed, “Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.”

On social media, Trump continued to frame the situation as a success for diplomacy. “Congratulations world, it's time for peace,” he wrote.

Notably, the strike targeted Al Udeid Air Base, a U.S. military installation in Qatar that also serves as the headquarters for the Combined Air Operations Center and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing.

Qatar quickly condemned the attack, saying its missile defence systems had successfully intercepted the incoming rockets. “A flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, its airspace, and international law,” said Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

Iran matches US strikes in escalating standoff

Iran claimed its attack was in retaliation, and the number of missiles it fired was equivalent to the number of bombs that the US had dropped on its nuclear plants over the weekend. Tehran officials stressed how Al Udeid was selected partly due to its being remote.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also addressed the attack on X (formerly Twitter), defending, “We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer.”

However, Iran’s state television aired the counterattack with dramatic martial music and declared it “a mighty and successful response” to what it called “America’s aggression.”