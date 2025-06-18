Iran's grand plan, if US joins war with Israel, revealed hours after Trump's surrender warning

Iran has prepared missiles and other equipment to strike US bases in the Middle East should the United States join Israel's war against Tehran, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials who have reviewed intelligence reports. This comes after President Donald Trump called for Iran's ‘complete surrender’, citing the possibility of killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. President Donald Trump with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House(REUTERS)

“We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Read More: Onboard flight, Donald Trump's ‘a real end, not a ceasefire’ remark amid Israel-Iran conflict

While Washington is yet to confirm if it will join the war against Iran, with Israel, Tehran's alleged plans have been revealed. The New York Times reported that Iran is prepared to strike US bases in the Middle East. The United States has sent about three dozen refueling aircraft to Europe that could be used to assist fighter jets protecting American bases or to strike Iranian targets.

Read More: Ali Khamenei: Where is Iran supremo hiding amid Israel conflict? Report reveals key details

An official told NYT that should the US join Israel and strike the Iranian nuclear facility Frodo, the Houthi militia ‘will almost certainly resume striking ships in the Red Sea’. The US has, according to the report, placed all its troops at military bases on high alert. These include troops in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The United States has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East.

“Our enemies should know that they cannot reach a solution with military attacks on us and will not be able to force their will on the Iranian people,” Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said in a statement on Monday.