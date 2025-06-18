Ali Khamenei: Where is Iran supremo hiding amid Israel conflict? Report reveals key details

A new report revealed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is hiding close to Tehran with his family amid the Iran-Israel conflict. This comes as President Donald Trump warned that the US knows ‘exactly where’ the supremo is hiding, further adding that his ‘patience is wearing thin’. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waving during a ceremony on the occasion of the 36th death anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini(AFP)

“He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president posted on Truth Social.

Now, Iran International News cited two sources to report that Khamenei has moved to an underground bunker in Lavizan, located northeast of Tehran. The report further adds that all members of the Supreme Leader's family are with him. The media outlet cites sources to note that one of Ali Khamenei's two sons was recently transferred to a shelter.

Israel says it killed top general

Meanwhile, Israel claimed on Tuesday that it had killed a top Iranian general. Iran did not comment on the reported killing of Gen. Ali Shadmani, whom Israel described as the most senior military commander in Iran.

Shadmani was appointed last week to a chief-of-staff-like role as head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. His predecessor, Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, was killed in an Israeli strike.

Tel Aviv, as per local authorities, has killed at least 224 people in Iran. Tehran has retaliated by launching some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel.

Trump meets national security team

President Donald Trump met with his national security team in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the escalating Middle East conflict. The president had earlier in the day demanded Iran's ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER’.