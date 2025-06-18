Where is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad? New report on ex-Iran President surfaces amid Israel bombing

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, News.Az reported, citing Iranian media sources. Neither Ahmadinejad's family nor Tehran has confirmed any such development. Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad(X)

According to News.Az, attackers tried to tamper with Ahmadinejad's car. However, his security team found out about the plan just in time to prevent a potential assassination.

Meanwhile, several social media users wondered where Ahmadinejad is amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

“Where is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad? He hasn't even tweeted since April,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“According to unconfirmed reports, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was eliminated,” another person tweeted, without backing their claim with evidence.

This comes as President Donald Trump said he wants a permanent end to Iran's path to getting a nuclear weapon. “An end. A real end. Not a ceasefire. An end,” Trump told reporters Tuesday aboard Air Force One.

Talking about Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Meanwhile, Israel indicated that it intends to intensify its strikes on Tehran.

“Today we will attack very significant targets in Tehran,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said, adding that residents should evacuate. Israeli warplanes targeted drone and missile sites with at least two waves of strikes in western Iran earlier in the day, the military said.

It also said it had killed senior Iranian commander Ali Shadmani in an overnight strike on a "command centre in the heart of Tehran", just four days after his predecessor, Gholam Ali Rashid, was killed.