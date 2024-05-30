Iran's Khamenei pens open letter to anti-Israel US campus protesters, urges them ‘to become familiar with Quran’

In a rare move, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei voiced his support for anti-Israel protestors on US college campuses, claiming that they are “on the right side of history.” Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed the US campus students for their "honorable struggle" against the ruthless government, which according to him backs Zionists.(AFP)

In an open letter on X, Khamenei, who is known for forcefully suppressing protests in Iran such as Mahsa Amini protests, wrote: "Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history."

He hailed the students for their "honorable struggle" against the ruthless government, which according to him backs Zionists.

“You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure – which openly supports Zionists,” he said.

Iran's Khamenei has one advice for US student protestors

The Islamic fundamentalist dictator went on to praise certain student protestors who have received "support & solidarity" from their "professors" as a "consequential development" for the anti-Israel movement.

“The goal of this struggle is to put an end to the blatant oppression that the brutal Zionist terrorist network has inflicted on the Palestinian nation for many years.”

Offering an "advice" to the student demonstrators, the Iranian leader urged them "to become familiar with the Quran".

In one of his tweets, Khamenei blasted the US government and its allies for not taking a stern action against Israel. Stressing on recent Israel's recent attack on Rafah that reportedly killed at least 37 Palestinians, he called US government's response to it “more hypocritical than real”.

“The U.S. govt and its allies refused to even frown upon this state terrorism and ongoing oppression. Today, some remarks by the U.S. govt regarding the horrific crimes taking place in Gaza are more hypocritical than real. #Rafah,” he wrote.

US reacts to Khamenei's post

Reacting on the 85-year-old radical cleric's post, End of Wokeness wrote: “Imagine telling someone 10 years ago that the Iranian Supreme Leader would be thanking a bunch of blue-haired atheists at Columbia.”

“Drop dead,” commented Republicans against Trump.

Rep. Brian Mast chimed in, “If the Ayatollah of Iran is praising you, you are definitely on the wrong side of history.”

A March report by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) revealed that top Iranian officials, including the Supreme leader, "encouraged, sanctioned, and endorsed violations of human rights" in regime's repression on nationwide demonstrations caused by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in moral police custody in September 2022.

Iranian Police arrested Amini for allegedly breaching the Islamic regime's severe dress code for women, which demands them to wear headscarves.

The UNHRC also noted that Iranian's regime brutal crackdown of protestors violated several human rights, which were seen as "crimes against humanity."

Surge of anti-Israel protests on US campuses

The US universities witnessed a surge of anti-Israel protests since mid-April. In wake of the ruckus created by the demonstrations, over 1,000 college students were taken into custody.

From Columbia to California University, students erected "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" to express their support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The protestors have demanded that their school divest from Israel.