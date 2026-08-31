Iran’s supreme leader called on Muslim countries to stand together against Israel and the United States, imploring them to “know your real enemy.” A monitor says a tanker vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Iran's supreme leader calls for Muslim unity against US and Israel, and other Mideast news

Israel's Shin Bet said it had evacuated the prime minister's oldest son from the U.S. following a threat. And an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed at least two Palestinians, including a 3-year-old, authorities said.

Here’s a look at the latest developments Sunday in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, urged rulers of Muslim nations to "know your real enemy, understand its plans and confront it,” and called the U.S. and Israel enemies of all Islamic nations, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Six months after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, killing Khamenei's father and other senior leaders, Khamenei still has not been seen publicly. His comments came in a letter to religious leaders attending a conference in Tehran.

The war has exposed divisions in the Muslim world after Iran struck targets in neighboring Gulf Arab countries and restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has opposed the U.S. military presence in the region.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency says it urgently evacuated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s oldest son from the United States due to a threat against him.

In a brief statement obtained Sunday, the Shin Bet confirmed there had been a “significant threat” to Yair Netanyahu. It did not elaborate.

But the prime minister told an Israeli TV station last week that Iran had tried to kill one of his sons. His office declined to comment Sunday.

Yair Netanyahu moved to Miami in 2023 and remained out of the country for most of the time while Israel was at war in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. He has often served as an unofficial adviser to his father while sometimes sparking controversy over his attacks on critics on social media.

A monitoring agency run by the British military says an unknown projectile struck a tanker ship on Saturday north of Khasab, Oman, in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said the ship had been moving inbound and no casualties or environmental impact had been reported. It cited unspecified military authorities.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Settlers attacked an NBC crew in the central West Bank on Saturday as they were interviewing a Palestinian woman who said she’d been driven out of her house, the network said.

Correspondent Matt Bradley, two other crew members and the woman were treated for injuries, NBC said, giving no details about them. NBC shared footage showing masked settlers approaching the crew with sticks and beating their vehicles.

Israel’s military said it was “aware of reports of Palestinian injuries, including a Palestinian woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.” It did not comment on the attack on the NBC crew.

Israel's prime minister issued a rare condemnation Saturday after a wave of violence by settlers in the West Bank. Netanyahu has come under U.S. criticism for the attacks.

And on Sunday, Netanyahu in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 described the violent settlers as “a small handful of people, usually young people who come with all kinds of hardships.”

He said he wants “to strengthen the settlement” in the West Bank and that violent settlers should leave that task to the government, saying their involvement “harms the settlement project. It slanders us in the world.”

Israeli settlers seized a British activist from a Palestinian village in the West Bank on Saturday and locked him in a shed before turning him over to police, his lawyer said Sunday.

It was not clear what led to his capture. Settlers alleged Finn Joughin assaulted a child, which lawyer Inbar Shaked Vardi denied. Settlers pointed to a video where the activist uses his body in an apparent attempt to block a settler boy from passing through a fence. Vardi said the video shows he was trying to protect the village.

“Without any hearing, the police has decided to move him to deportation, which just shows that this entire case has been political in the first place,” Vardi said later, adding that Joughin would likely be deported Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the U.K. government said embassy officials have raised the case with Israeli authorities.

An Israeli strike hit a group of people in the western part of Deir al-Balah, killing a 3-year-old and a man who Israel's military called a Hamas operative. It said he had “posed an immediate threat,” without providing evidence.

Another Palestinian was wounded, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the casualties.

Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli fire has killed at least 1,318 Palestinians since a fragile October ceasefire deal attempted to halt more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas. The ministry, part of the Hamas-led government, maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It does not give a breakdown of civilians and militants.

Turkey says it will host senior officials from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Monday for the first meeting since the Muslim-majority countries signed a defense agreement earlier this month that says an attack on any one of them would be treated as an attack on all three.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Turkey on Sunday, the military said, giving no details. Pakistan earlier said Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had also traveled to Istanbul.

writers Samy Magdy in Cairo, Julia Frankel in Jerusalem and Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel, contributed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.