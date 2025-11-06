The IRS and federal officials have said that no new stimulus or relief payments have been approved for 2025, according to Afrotech. This comes after months of online discussion about potential federal aid programs. USA Today reported that payments have been referred to under labels such as “direct deposit relief,” “tariff rebate,” or “DOGE dividend.” IRS direct deposit relief payment in November? Here's what we know (REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The IRS has confirmed that no new federal stimulus payments or rebates have been authorized. There is only one proposal under consideration – the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). If enacted, this would provide payments ranging from $600 to $2,400 to qualifying taxpayers. The bill has not moved through Congress as of now, and no payments have been authorized.

The last round of federal stimulus payments had been distributed in response to the pandemic. Anyone who did not get the full amount could claim it through the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns, the deadline for which was April 15, 2025, with no extensions available.

State-level relief programs remain active

There are no federal payments, but various state-level relief programs remain active. New Jersey’s Treasury Department has announced that nearly 300,000 residents, including renters, are going to receive property-tax relief through the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program, which issues rebates of up to $1,750 for qualifying older homeowners. It also issued rebates up to $450 for eligible renters under 65, per USA Today.

Read More | $2000 federal direct deposit coming in November? Here's the truth about new stimulus

Some other states have distributed inflation-related rebate checks based on income, property ownership, or sales tax contributions, including New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado.

Taxpayers who are waiting on a federal refund can track their payments using the IRS’s Where’s My Refund tool. The IRS says that most electronic filers with direct deposit information generally receive refunds within 21 days of return acceptance. Paper returns take time to process – six to eight weeks.

IRS’ warning against scams

The IRS has issued warnings against text scams and impersonators that might mislead people about tax refunds, credits, payments, or new stimulus checks. People may also be pressured to provide personal and financial information about themselves. The claims spread on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, preying on the financial concerns of millions of Americans.

Read More | Will November Social Security checks come early? Check schedule and other details

“Scammers mislead you about tax refunds, credits and payments. They pressure you for personal, financial or employment information or money. IRS impersonators try to look like us,” the IRS said on its website.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Bad tax advice on social media may convince you to lie on tax forms or mislead you about credits you can claim,” the IRS added. “Impersonators want you to pay “now or else.” They threaten arrest or deportation. They don’t let you question or appeal the amount of tax you owe.”

It further warned, “Odd or misspelled web links can take you to harmful sites instead of IRS.gov.”

The IRS added that it typically contacts people the first time “by mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.” “To verify it’s us, search IRS notices and letters. Some letters are sent from private collection agencies,” it added.