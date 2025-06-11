Is a Costco Card valid ID for air travel? TSA sets record straight

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had to clarify in a statement issued on June 4 that Costco membership cards are not acceptable forms of identification for air travel in the US. Although the retail giant regularly provides its members benefits in travel deals, rumors claiming that the card could be used for airport identification as well are completely false. Costco membership cards are not acceptable forms of identification for air travel.(Bloomberg)

“We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not,” says a social media post released by the TSA.

A federal order issued on May 7, 2025, re-invoked the Real ID Act passed by Congress in 2005 following a recommendation given by the 9/11 Commission. The Act regulates IDs issued by the federal government as well as their acceptance for official purposes. “Starting May 2025, U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities,” says TSA’s website.

The rumor that Costco cards could be used for identification purposes likely arose due to the presence of a gold star on it- one that is usually found on Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses. Many blogs and travelers started claiming how they had traveled using a Costco card. In reality, however, the inability to produce a federally recognized form of identification can stop you from crossing the security screening checkpoint.

“Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, may be directed to a separate area, and may receive additional screening. This includes TSA PreCheck passengers,” TSA currently states on its website.

Here are the acceptable forms of identification for air travel apart from a compliant state-issued driver's license or identification card:

· State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

· U.S. passport

· U.S. passport card

· DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

· U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

· Permanent resident card

· Border crossing card

· An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

· HSPD-12 PIV card

· Foreign government-issued passport

· Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

· Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

· U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

· U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

· Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

This list is subject to change by the TSA. Travelers are advised to re-check the official website in case they are planning on travelling sans-driver’s license.

(By Stuti Gupta)