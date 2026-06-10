Is Austin Metcalf’s dad friends with Karmelo Anthony case Judge? Here's the truth behind viral post

Following the hearing, Karmelo Anthony's mother, Kala, along with his brother, condemned the conviction and sentence of the perpetrator as "racist and biased" to a crowd of supporters who shouted, "free Karmelo."

Karmelo Anthony's family protested his sentencing, labeling it as racially biased. Meanwhile, a misleading social media post about Metcalf's father was debunked by an attorney, clarifying the photo's authenticity and correcting the appeal jurisdiction error.(Collin County, x/AMetcal)

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The jury spent approximately three hours deliberating before reaching a guilty verdict. They then deliberated for an additional three hours before delivering a sentence of thirty years.

Metcalf's father pictured with presiding Judge and District Attorney? All on viral post

In light of Anthony's sentencing in the Austin Metcalf murder case, a post that has gone viral on social media alleges that Metcalf's father was photographed with the presiding Judge and District Attorney of the case.

However, the assertions made in the post are inaccurate; Metcalf's father did not pose with the Judge and DA overseeing his son's murder trial, nor does he have a friendship with them.

The misleading post was circulated on X, claiming that a photo depicting an interaction between Metcalf's father, the Judge, and the DA was captured. The post stated, "this is a leak image of Austin Metcalf father with the Judge and DA that are presiding Karmelo Anthony case . We need to take this to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit right away."

Texas attorney rejects misleading claim

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{{^usCountry}} The claims made in the post were challenged. A Texas attorney used his personal X account to refute the false allegations, clarifying that the person in the photograph is not Judge John Roach Jr., the Judge overseeing Anthony's trial. The attorney stated, "So many lies here. This isn't Judge Roach. This isn't the DA." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claims made in the post were challenged. A Texas attorney used his personal X account to refute the false allegations, clarifying that the person in the photograph is not Judge John Roach Jr., the Judge overseeing Anthony's trial. The attorney stated, "So many lies here. This isn't Judge Roach. This isn't the DA." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While clarifying that the post was fake, the attorney added, "And the case will never go to the 9th Circuit because Texas is in the 5th Circuit." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While clarifying that the post was fake, the attorney added, "And the case will never go to the 9th Circuit because Texas is in the 5th Circuit." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} X also provided additional context on the fake post through a note, which stated, “The men in the photo are not Judge John Roach Jr. or Collin County DA Greg Willis, as confirmed by appearance comparisons. Texas state cases are appealed to the 5th Circuit, not the 9th.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} X also provided additional context on the fake post through a note, which stated, “The men in the photo are not Judge John Roach Jr. or Collin County DA Greg Willis, as confirmed by appearance comparisons. Texas state cases are appealed to the 5th Circuit, not the 9th.” {{/usCountry}}

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Karmelo Anthony gets 35 years in prison

Austin Metcalf died at the age of 17 in April of the previous year following an occurrence at a track and field event in Frisco, Texas, according to ABC News. Anthony faced allegations of stabbing Metcalf.

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ABC News reported that Anthony's legal representatives contended that the teenager acted in self-defense during the altercation. Nevertheless, Anthony was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 35 years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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