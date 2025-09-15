Is Barron Trump attending NYU’s DC campus near White House? A look at tuition, housing cost

Barron Trump was not seen back on New York University's main campus, where the Stern School of Business is located, after the fall courses began in early September. PEOPLE reported that the First Son is “doing a semester” in another city, and days later, an insider with knowledge on the matter has confirmed to the news outlet that Barron is not attending the classes at NYU’s Washington, DC, campus, which is just a few blocks away from the White House. Barron Trump has not been seen at NYU's main campus since fall courses began. He is reportedly studying at the DC campus. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

About Barron's new NYU campus in DC

According to PEOPLE, while an estimated 29,060 undergraduate students study at the NYU campus, the DC campus is home to approximately 100 students. According to the university’s official website, undergraduate students based in D.C. “engage deeply with politics, policy, business, journalism, and leadership through coursework and experiential learning in the nation’s capital.”

Moving on to the school's fees, a semester at the DC campus costs undergraduate students approximately $32,811, with housing fees potentially adding another $9,513.

Will Barron Trump return to NYU?

It is unclear if President Donald Trump's youngest son plans to return to New York City, as reported by PEOPLE. Barron's housing location since he switched campuses remains unknown. However, with the transfer to the DC campus, he will be less than a mile away from the presidential residence. Melania Trump has previously said that her son will always have a place reserved for him at the White House.

Last month, a source shared with PEOPLE that the First Lady keeps a close eye on Barron. The source told the media outlet, “Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her.” They added, "She always knows where he is and what he’s doing.”