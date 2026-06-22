Is Chipotle app down? Users complain app not working; 'Father's Day ruined'

The Chipotle app appears to be down for thousands of users across the United States. According to Downdetector, reports of issues began surging around 4:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with many frustrated customers taking to social media to complain that the outage had "ruined Father's Day." FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York. (REUTERS)

One person wrote on X, "Hey chipotle your app is down and I'm starving trying to order!"

Another added, "Chipotle what’s up with the site man."

A third user reported, "I also can’t login. Just getting the “well, this is just the pits” message. Same for the website too. Two of my friends said the same thing. Looks like this is a real outage."

Another commented, “Bru I was just about to order.”