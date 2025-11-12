Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Is Claude AI down? Chat not working amid reported outage

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 02:30 am IST

Is Claude AI down? Many users have reported that Claude’s chat feature is not working.

Is Claude AI down? Many users have reported that Claude’s chat feature is not working, with messages failing to send or load amid what appears to be a temporary outage or server issue affecting the AI assistant.

Claude AI is down.(Bloomberg)
Claude AI is down.(Bloomberg)

According to DownDetector, reports of the outage spiked around 3:50 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with nearly 4,000 user submissions. Most complaints cited problems with chat and coding tools.

One person complained on DownDetector, "Only claude code working, Desktop and web version down."

Another wrote, "Claude down. Error: 'This isn't working right now. You can try again later.'"

As of now, Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, has not issued an official response regarding the reported outage.

