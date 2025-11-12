Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Rocket League servers down: Users report issues with Psyonix's car soccer game

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 09:11 am IST

Over 8,300 U.S. players reported major Rocket League server outages Tuesday night, with 85% citing connection issues, per Down Detector.

Psyonix's car soccer game Rocket League reportedly faced a massive server outage on Tuesday. More than 8,300 users are reported an outage with the game in the United States, as per Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. 85% of the reports on the platform complained about server issues.

Rocket League outage is impacting thousands of users in the U.S.(@RocketLeague/X)
8,373 users have reported an outage with Rocket League.(DownDetector)
The outage lasted for a little more than an hour, starting at 8:46 p.m. ET and continuing till 10:16 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, the records on Down Detector showed. At the peak of the outage, more than 8,490 users reported facing issues with accessing the game.

Overall, Down Detector showed that 83% of the users faced server connection issues, 16% faced problems with gameplay, while 1% said that they were unable to log into the game.

Rocket League Outage Map

The outage map of Rocket League showed that users in most US cities reported facing issues. As per the map provided by Down Detector, the largest number of outages were reported from Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was followed by other easter cities, such as Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York and Washington.

Also read: Is Claude AI down? Chat not working amid reported outage

As of now users report no outages with Rocket League and the servers are fully functional.

